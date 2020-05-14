Insider Buying: RAIZ Invest Limited (ASX:RZI) Insider Acquires 33,500 Shares of Stock

RAIZ Invest Limited (ASX:RZI) insider Kelly Humphreys bought 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,259.00 ($17,914.18).

Shares of RZI traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$0.68 ($0.48). 66,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. RAIZ Invest Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.30 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of A$1.17 ($0.83). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73.

RAIZ Invest Company Profile

Raiz Invest Limited provides financial services and products through its mobile micro-investing platform. The company's platform offers customers a way to invest small or large amounts of money using the Raiz mobile application or through the Raiz Website. It also offers other financial services.

