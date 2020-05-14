Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Installed Building Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.82.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,511. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,863 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

