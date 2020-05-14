Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Down to $195.02

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $182.04, but opened at $195.02. Insulet shares last traded at $200.65, with a volume of 521,889 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,494.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.15.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,914 shares of company stock worth $3,101,603. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Insulet by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,998,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,507,000 after purchasing an additional 760,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,362,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,583,000 after buying an additional 396,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,031,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

