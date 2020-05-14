Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.47. 252,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,507. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.91. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

