Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,006,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $317,389,000 after acquiring an additional 360,207 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,600,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after buying an additional 322,659 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,083,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $259,153,000 after buying an additional 73,511 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Western Digital by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $192,645,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

WDC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.97. 390,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.