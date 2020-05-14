Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK remained flat at $$81.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,339. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.38.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

