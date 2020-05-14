Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after buying an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after buying an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,315,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 895,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,629,000 after purchasing an additional 227,477 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,796,887. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $164.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.42 and a 200 day moving average of $147.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

