Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8,876.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 259,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 256,531 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 268,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.52. 6,622,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,830,311. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.