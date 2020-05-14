Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 2,248 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.64. 296,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,548. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average is $118.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

