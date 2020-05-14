Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 5,848 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,030,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,289,000 after purchasing an additional 646,429 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,885,000 after acquiring an additional 137,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,427 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $60.48. 675,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.84. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

