Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 605 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $109.10. 1,278,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,893. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

