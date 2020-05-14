Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 841 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $134.63. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

