Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($10.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($10.75) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($9.82). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

ICPT stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.24. 530,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,833. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.88. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,588,000 after purchasing an additional 183,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $11,425,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,936 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

