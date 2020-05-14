Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Announces Earnings Results

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share.

Shares of ICPT stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,833. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average is $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.88. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $146.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.