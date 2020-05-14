Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $3,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.91. The stock had a trading volume of 133,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,223 shares of company stock worth $19,123,431 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

