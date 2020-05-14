International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03, RTT News reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IFF traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.60. The company had a trading volume of 75,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,300. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $152.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.30 per share, with a total value of $1,056,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,399,754 shares of company stock worth $155,136,959 and have sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Citigroup increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.39.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

