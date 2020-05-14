Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 55,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,493. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $438.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.14. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Meier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. West bought 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

