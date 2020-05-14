Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given New $8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITPOF. CIBC upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. 24,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $278.87 million during the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.