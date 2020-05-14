Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

OTCMKTS ITPOF traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.80. 24,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.87 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 21.23%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

