Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertape Polymer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITPOF stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $460.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $278.87 million for the quarter.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.