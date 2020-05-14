Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Intuitive Surgical worth $107,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,905.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,924 shares of company stock worth $7,467,653. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.63.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $510.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,556. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

