Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV) Trading Up 5.9%

Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV)’s share price was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58, approximately 5,528 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35.

Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PXSV)

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

