Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading 2.6% Higher

Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $52.04, 67,581 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 64,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

