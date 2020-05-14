Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2020 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/11/2020 – Cronos Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Cronos Group was given a new $6.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

5/11/2020 – Cronos Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Cronos Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2020 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.50.

4/19/2020 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/13/2020 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

4/6/2020 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/2/2020 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/18/2020 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON remained flat at $$4.84 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,251,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,532,608. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.91. Cronos Group Inc has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $17.86.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. Chescapmanager LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 8,873,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,063,000 after purchasing an additional 381,663 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 544,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,786,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 294,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 213,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

