IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.33% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 million.

Shares of IRIX stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.12. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.