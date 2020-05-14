iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,632,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,197,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.03. 511,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,101,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.82 and its 200-day moving average is $304.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

