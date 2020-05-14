iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $115,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.54. 8,580,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,101,801. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.