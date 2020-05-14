iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD) Trading Down 2.2%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD)’s share price were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF stock. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. owned about 11.27% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

