iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,297 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

EFA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,368,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,282,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

