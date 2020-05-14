iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.00, 69,471 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLVP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $803,000.

