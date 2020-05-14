iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) Stock Price Down 2%

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.25, 44,014 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIVB. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

