Isodiol International (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Trading Down 11.6%

Isodiol International Inc (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) shares were down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 61,421 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 58,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

About Isodiol International (OTCMKTS:ISOLF)

Isodiol International, Inc engages in the development cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and consumer products. The firm operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, and United Kingdom. Its services also include the research, education, development, and manufacturing of cannabinoid products.

