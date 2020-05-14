Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.13.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.47. The stock had a trading volume of 242,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $93.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

