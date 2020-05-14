JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) Announces $0.55 Interim Dividend

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.548 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Shares of ASX JHG opened at A$28.80 ($20.43) on Thursday. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR has a 12-month low of A$20.68 ($14.67) and a 12-month high of A$41.32 ($29.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 69.23.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Diermeier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$14.02 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,075.00 ($49,698.58).

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

