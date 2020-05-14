JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) Announces $0.55 Interim Dividend

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.548 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Shares of ASX JHG opened at A$28.80 ($20.43) on Thursday. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR has a 12-month low of A$20.68 ($14.67) and a 12-month high of A$41.32 ($29.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 69.23.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Diermeier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$14.02 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,075.00 ($49,698.58).

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Dividend History for JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG)

