Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd.

JFBC remained flat at $$16.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $20.99.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 26.34%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts.

