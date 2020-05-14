Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Jericho Oil Corp (CVE:JCO) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 22,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 14,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.20.

About Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Mississippi Lime, Woodford Shale, and Hunton formations in Central and Northeast Oklahoma.

