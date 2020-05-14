Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down to $4.21

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $4.21. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 2,000,932 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $349.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,242,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 235,008 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,524,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 623,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,282 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 441.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 539,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 439,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

