Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down to $4.21

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $4.21. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 2,000,932 shares.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of $349.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
