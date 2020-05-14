Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Keweenaw Land Association Ltd (OTCMKTS:KEWL) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.05 and last traded at $57.66, 37 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.70.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEWL)

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited operates as a land and timber management company in the United States. The company offers veneer logs and sawlogs used in the milling of high grade hardwood veneer paneling, furniture, flooring, and lumber; and boltwood logs for pallet materials, as well as hardwood and softwood pulpwood logs.

