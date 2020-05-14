KeyCorp Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $125.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Lear from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lear from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.59.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.91. 69,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lear has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,455,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,245,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after buying an additional 692,494 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,121,000 after buying an additional 359,113 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lear by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,146,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,733,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lear by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,032,000 after purchasing an additional 872,416 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.