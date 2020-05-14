Keyera Corp (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of KEY traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.64. 865,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.24. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$985.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$853.00 million. Research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.12.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.