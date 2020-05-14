KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,550,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc accounts for 1.0% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 1.17% of KKR & Co Inc worth $153,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 42.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,206,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,466 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 17.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,808 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 48.2% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter worth $4,712,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.85. 338,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

