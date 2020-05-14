KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

KLA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. KLA has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KLA to earn $9.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $164.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.47. KLA has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.94.

In related news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,315 shares of company stock worth $8,526,169. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.