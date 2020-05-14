Kogi Iron (ASX:KFE) Shares Up 3%

Kogi Iron Ltd (ASX:KFE) shares shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.04 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.03 ($0.02), 711,920 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 633,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.03 ($0.02).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67.

In other news, insider David Turvey bought 470,811 shares of Kogi Iron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$27,307.04 ($19,366.69).

Kogi Iron Limited, through its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and produces mineral properties in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The company primarily explores for iron ore deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Agbaja iron ore project located on the Agbaja plateau in Kogi State. The company was formerly known as Energio Limited and changed its name to Kogi Iron Limited in November 2012.

