KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Shares Up 0.3%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.11, 3,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 16,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 1.57% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

