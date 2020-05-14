Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.06. 33,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,979. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 228,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

