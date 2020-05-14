Lake Street Capital Raises GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Price Target to $7.00

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

OTCMKTS:GRWG traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $332,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $3,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.