Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bilaxy, DEx.top and HitBTC. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $13,942.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027030 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000472 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

