Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.10 EPS

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.76) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LAND stock traded down GBX 23.40 ($0.31) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 521 ($6.85). The company had a trading volume of 5,145,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 399.80 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 618.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 843.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAND. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Numis Securities lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 803.80 ($10.57).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

