Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.10 EPS

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.76) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LAND stock traded down GBX 23.40 ($0.31) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 521 ($6.85). The company had a trading volume of 5,145,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 399.80 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 618.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 843.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAND. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Numis Securities lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 803.80 ($10.57).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

