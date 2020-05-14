Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter.

Shares of LEAF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Leaf Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

In other Leaf Group news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,288 shares of company stock worth $564,952.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Leaf Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

