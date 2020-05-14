Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Shares Gap Down to $24.62

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.74, but opened at $24.62. Leggett & Platt shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 1,441,824 shares trading hands.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

